Ever wonder what it looks like inside a Patriots draft room when New England is considering a trade?. Well, now you can get a better idea. The Patriots surprised no one last Thursday when they traded down from No. 21 to No. 29 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In the trade, New England got the 29th, 94th and 121st overall picks from the Chiefs, who received the 21st pick from the Patriots.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO