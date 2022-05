The Kansas City Royals and host Baltimore Orioles have to wait until Saturday night to open their three-game series after Friday’s game was rained out. The Orioles went 4-3 against the Royals last season and are aiming to keep their good fortunes rolling. Baltimore is in fourth place in the AL East but has won four of its last six games, taking two wins apiece from the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO