Environment

More heat Wednesday and Thursday

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning lows drop into the upper 60s to mid 70s. Some patchy fog is possible. Hot day Wednesday. Highs upper 80s...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Rain and storms move our way tonight

We have a marginal to slight risk severe storms overnight into Friday morning. Models have not been in agreement from run to run or from model to model. Looks like we will have some rain move in this evening, but the better chance will begin at Midnight into about 7 in the morning. Right now models indicating some stronger storms on the South Shore about 4 to 6 in the morning. Have a way to get warnings overnight. Skies look to clear during the day Friday with improving weather for Jazz Fest. Looking hot this weekend. Highs will be near 90 to the low 90s.
WDSU

A hot and humid Thursday

Southerly winds today and through the weekend will continue to bring lots of Gulf moisture to SELA. Expect dew point temperatures and thus humidity to remain very high through next Wednesday. A line of showers and storms associated with the next cold front arrives Friday morning bringing a marginal risk...
WDSU

A hot, wet and breezy Friday

Temperatures will be slightly lower Friday afternoon but will rebound quickly and significantly Saturday and Sunday. The Ultraviolet Index is in the very high range today through Sunday during the afternoon hours. The very high UVI means you must protect your skin and your eyes from the dangerous rays of the sun especially if you're planning to be outdoors for any extended period of time.
WDSU

Strong storms popping

Have a way to get warnings overnight and into the morning hours. Rain and storms are moving into the area with locally heavy rain, hail potential and strong gusty winds. Stay weather aware. Expect rain and storms to move East across the area. Forecast models are now showing some rain and storms firing up after the main line moves through. Models have not been in agreement model to model or run to run. Be aware of the potential for more development late morning into the afternoon, but that activity moves South of Metro. Highs Friday upper 80s. Hotter this weekend. Highs near 90 to the low 90s. We will be in record high territory Sunday and into next week.
WDSU

Rain comes to an end soon, temps get hot

NEW ORLEANS — The worst of the storms moved through overnight and are now east of our area, but there could still be some redevelopment of scattered showers and storms Friday morning. The weather will start to clear by the time the Jazz Fest gates open. Skies will slowly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Severe risk Friday morning

Dense fog advisory 3 AM-8 AM Northshore and South Mississippi. Visibility forecast to drop to 1/4 mile. Allow yourself some extra time going to school or work in the morning. Hot day Thursday. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Low risk severe storms Thursday night. Slight risk Friday morning. The timing looks to be Midnight to 6 AM Northshore Friday, 4-7 AM Metro, South of Metro to Coast 5-10 AM. Concern for locally heavy rain, strong winds in storms and an isolated tornado. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Rain clears out for the start of Jazz Fest, but some more rain will pop in the afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky. Hot weekend. Highs near 90 to the low 90s. Record high territory this weekend and into next week. Rain chances will be low. Take breaks from the heat, hydrate, check the back seat!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Weather
Environment

