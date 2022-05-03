More heat Wednesday and Thursday

Dense fog advisory 3 AM-8 AM Northshore and South Mississippi. Visibility forecast to drop to 1/4 mile. Allow yourself some extra time going to school or work in the morning. Hot day Thursday. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Low risk severe storms Thursday night. Slight risk Friday morning. The timing looks to be Midnight to 6 AM Northshore Friday, 4-7 AM Metro, South of Metro to Coast 5-10 AM. Concern for locally heavy rain, strong winds in storms and an isolated tornado. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Rain clears out for the start of Jazz Fest, but some more rain will pop in the afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky. Hot weekend. Highs near 90 to the low 90s. Record high territory this weekend and into next week. Rain chances will be low. Take breaks from the heat, hydrate, check the back seat!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO