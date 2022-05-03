Her Friend Had To Pick Up Her Shifts At Work And Couldn't Shop For A Prom Dress So She Thinks She Ruined Prom For Her

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An 18-year-old teen has had a pretty rough time so far in her final year of high school. Two months ago, she was released from a mental hospital, and pretty much at the same time that happened, her parents kicked her out of the house.

Luckily, her 18-year-old friend's mom allowed her to stay at her place, though her friend doesn't live in that house since it has no electricity, water, or heat.

From there, she picked up a job bussing tables at the same place where her friend works so that her friend's mom can easily drive them both to work.

She only stayed with her friend's mom for about a week before she decided to find somewhere else to live.

She hated not being able to shower due to the house not having hot water, and she was able to move in with another 16-year-old friend at their house.

She's been friends with this 16-year-old friend longer than she has been friends with her 18-year-old friend.

She was quite nervous about moving in with her 16-year-old friend, as her house is on the exact same street where her parents live.

She then fixed things with her mom and dad while remaining at her 16-year-old friend's house, and she figured everything was looking up.

This Saturday, she went shopping for her prom dress, but she didn't have enough time to find her dress and had to get to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vM3LF_0fS6iUi500
Wirestock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Unfortunately, nobody could give her a ride from the dress shop to her job, so she called her boss to say she couldn't come in.

Her boss mentioned that her 18-year-old friend was going to have to cover her shift since nobody else was available to pick that shift up.

She did feel sad to dump her shift on her 18-year-old friend, but she simply couldn't get to work without a ride.

Later on, she spoke to her 16-year-old friend's mom and dad, and they all thought she should give her job notice and go back to the place where she previously worked since it was too stressful and crazy for only $6 an hour.

The following day, she went out shopping again and felt so ill that she called into work again. On the call, she also gave her 2-week notice to her boss.

"Our boss called me unprofessional (which is fair) and a bad friend," she explained. She later arrived back home, and her 18-year-old friend's mom said that she ruined prom for her 18-year-old friend.

Her 18-year-old friend has been forced to pick up all of the shifts she called out of at work, leaving her 18-year-old friend no time to shop for a prom dress.

Additionally, her 18-year-old friend is working so much now that she probably can't even get the time off to go to prom anyway.

"Obviously, that made me cry because I never meant to possibly ruin (her) chance at going," she said.

She told her 16-year-old friend about this, who turned around and started a fight with her 18-year-old friend over the prom drama.

Given everything that has gone down, she's wondering if she was wrong to call out of work and ruin prom for her friend.

Do you think she was in the wrong at all?

After Her Best Friend Passed Away, She Refused To Let His Widow Have A Piece Of Jewelry He Made For Her

Her Prom Date Showed Up In A Cosplay Outfit And He Ruined Prom For Her

