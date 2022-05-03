21 arrested in Saturday night drug operation in Morgan County

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies say 21 people were arrested during a drug operation in Morgan County on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the operation was in Somerville near the area of Highway 67 and Bluff City Road. Officials said the operation came after numerous drug and traffic complaints in the area.

Those arrested in the operation include:

Mario Andres Anelres, 39, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Juan Juan Miguel Angel, 21, of Smyrna, Tenn.: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Rodolfo Mateo Barto, 21, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Juan Ramirez Cancinto, 38: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Trey Joseph Cunningham, 24, of Cullman: Failure to appear warrant for driving while suspended

Kaitlin Marie Elkins, 24, of Decatur: Failure to appear warrant for possession of marijuana

Juan Alanzo Gabriel, 22, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Darell Andrew Haley, 51, of Trinity: Possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Estanislao Ramos Jeronimo, 35: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Florinda Diego Lorenzo, 30, of Birmingham: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Tyler Elliott Lyndon, 28, of Hartselle: Felony driving under the influence

Pedro Andres Manuel, 27, of Decatur: Public intoxication, illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Felipe Martin Margarita, 41, of Shelbyville, Tenn.: Public intoxication

Juan Pascual Martin, 20, of Russellville: Public intoxication, illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Bradley Joe McAnally, 43, of Somerville: Possession of drug paraphernalia

Marcos Osorio Ortiz, 42, of Decatur: Public intoxication

Paiz Tabeo Pascual, 23, of Decatur: Public intoxication

David Domingo Ramirez, 28, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Eduardo Ramirez, 51, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Francisco Ramirez, 25, of Somerville: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

Jose Ramirez, 38, of Decatur: Illegal possession of prohibited liquor

