ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

A Number Never Forgotten: NBA’s Daniel Gafford sees number retired by El Dorado High School, receives key to the city

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfZSc_0fS6hx4p00

“Nobody will ever wear a basketball jersey with the number 10 on it in the history of El Dorado, nobody. So If you have aspirations or if you really want to wear it, sorry it’s going to be his for life.”

Five years removed from playing in his final contest, as a basketball player for El Dorado High School, Daniel Gafford returns to the gym where the magic all started.

I’m honored to have this hanging up in my school, because this is an inspiration to all of the other kids that are coming through here, ” says Gafford.

The pride of El Do, is now immortalized inside of it. The Wildcats retired Gafford’s basketball jersey – and even received a key to the city.

“It’s a dream come true for sure, ” says Gafford. It surprises me day in and day out that I’m in this lifestyle but at the same time I worked for something like this. I stay humble, I stay motivated and I keep pushing forward.”

Throughout the entire ceremony, an emotional Gafford praised his parents for the years of sacrifice and for giving him a push of their own.

“They mean a lot. I’ve got them on my chest right here I’ve got their names tattooed. They broke their back for me, so I’m going to do the same thing for them.”

“It’s amazing, ” says Teresa Fraizer, Daniel’s Mom. “And, I’m still in shock actually to tell you the truth. But, for this to be happening to him its a great joy to see it and I’m just proud of the town of El Dorado for standing behind him and supporting him.”

Who in El Dorado could forget Gafford? During three of his four years in a Wildcat uniform, the team eclipsed 20 wins. At the same time, the former Razorback averaged 15 points and 14 rebounds a game.

“He came in tried out, been in the band, never played before, ” says Gary Simmons, Daniel’s former coach at El Dorado. “To tell you the truth when we got him you could see he was very athletic. We just basically had a plan where everybody took shots and he faced the basket, rebounded it and stuck it back in. He soaked everything up like a sponge and when you told him he just wanted more and wanted more.”

“His success has led him to the top, but he – and evidently everyone else in El Dorado hasn’t forgotten where it all started.”

“I didn’t think I was going to make it this far. I’m not going to lie to you it’s a big surprise to me. Just going as the days go by. I’m just thankful I’m honored I’m grateful for life. I give honor and praise to God, because without him none of this would be possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Jersey, AR
El Dorado, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
El Dorado, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning. BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Simmons
Person
Daniel Gafford
MyArkLaMiss

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Monroe woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Southern University mourns the loss of freshman student

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their twitter saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4. “May is Mental Health Awareness Month, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado High School#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy