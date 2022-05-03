ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro woman celebrates 102nd birthday

By Caroline Bowyer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, a Greensboro woman is celebrating some of life’s greatest accomplishments.

“I never dreamed I would ever be this age,” Esther Heilig said. “I’m just so thankful that God’s been with me all these years.”

On Tuesday Esther Heilig celebrated her 102nd birthday. Her closest friends and church family gathered for lunch and some birthday cake at the Golden Corral on Landview Drive in Greensboro.

“102-year-old lady who acts a whole lot less than 102 years old,” said Jack Benzenhafer, the pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church, where Heilig attends.

Heilig said her faith and the foods she eats have helped extend her life.

“God is responsible for my life,” she said. “Then next…what you put in your stomach is most important. I’m not a junk food eater. I love to cook. I cook my own meals.”

In 1920, the centenarian was born on Pearson Street in Greensboro. She moved around a bit with her late husband but ended up back home.

“I think it’s a good area,” Heilig said. “The weather is good. I like my place here. Things are convenient for me.”

Heilig relies on her family and friends a bit more after giving up driving at age 99. But she’s not slowing down.

“It’s hard to get her to calm down…because she’s just a very sweet active woman,” said Judy Brown, who’s been friends with Heilig for more than 20 years.

Heart trouble over the weekend sent Heilig to the hospital.

“A problem with atrial fibrillation, but I came home Saturday and made a cake Sunday morning,” she said.

When she is not cooking, the 102-year-old stays entertained.

“I read some,” said Heilig said. “I do listen to the radio a lot. I’m not much of a TV person.”

Every day, Heilig is grateful for her independence.

“I live day by day,” she said. “And to be able to stay in my home, that’s one thing I’m really looking forward to.”

Heilig is ready to celebrate her 103rd birthday next May.

