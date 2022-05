There is no doubt that this Longview, Texas home is nice, but it seems like the home owners are in no rush to sell this property as it's been on the market for over 330 days at this point. It's unusual to hear of a property to be on the market that long seeing as how so many people are moving to Texas recently. While I am not a real estate expect it seems as though everyone agrees that the nearly $1.7 million dollar price tag is just a bit too high for this property.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO