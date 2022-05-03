ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Brewing Co. opens BBQ shack at Ivywild

By Ashley Eberhardt
COLORADO SPRINGS — Bristol Brewing Co. has announced the opening of Spark Beer+BBQ, a repurposed shipping container offering smoked meats and sides in front of the Ivywild School.

Bristol Brewing Co. said that Spark doesn’t adhere to any particular BBQ style, and added they are excited to welcome a husband-and-wife chef team in Evan and Tarah Wagstaff. The duo hails from Alabama, and they bring with them a rich background in delicious food and Southern hospitality.

“I’ve thought about starting a BBQ place ever since I got a taste of it while living in Amanda’s hometown in North Florida,” said Mike Bristol, the brewery’s co-founder with his wife, Amanda Bristol. “To me, BBQ is one of those foods that feeds the soul and brings people together around the table–just like beer. So it’s a natural for us.”

The menu includes BBQ classics smoked on site, including: brisket, pulled pork, chicken, spare ribs, and beer bratwurst. Meats come in a sandwich version as well, on buns baked with the brewery’s spent grain (a wholesome byproduct of the brewing process) by local baker Delicias. Sides range from fries and slaw to collard greens, hush puppies, and German potato salad.

The chefs created the recipes, prepare all of the food from scratch in the shipping container, and serve it from Spark’s pickup window.

Spark will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. from now through May, with more days to be added over the summer.

