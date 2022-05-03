ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police say murder victim found in barrel at Lake Mead was shot, clothes date to ’70s

By David Charns
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The person found dead in a barrel along the shore at Lake Mead had been shot and their death may date back earlier than previously thought, police said Tuesday.

The person, believed to be a man, is suspected to have been murdered in the late-1970s or 1980s, investigators said.

Boaters discovered the body around 3 p.m. Sunday. The I-Team first reported the discovery on Sunday afternoon and new details about the discovery Monday.

Three-year-old hits parents with vehicle in North Ogden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHOBc_0fS6fRWl00
A body was discovered in a barrel on the shore of Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas on May 1, 2022. (Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

A photo shared with the I-Team showed what looked like skeletal remains in the barrel. The barrel looked to have been stuck in the mud.

Police said they moved up their timeline due to the victim’s clothing and personal items found in the barrel. Police were working with researchers at UNLV to better understand when the barrel may have eroded and how long it would have taken for growth on it.

“The victim’s clothes and shoes were sold at Kmart in the mid-to-late 1970s,” Metro police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police believe the barrel was fully intact when it was dropped into the lake.

The area where the barrel was discovered is near the Hemenway Harbor boat ramp. Crews have had to extend the ramp a half-mile over the past decades to get it closer to the water.

A look inside Utah’s most expensive home

In the 1970s and 1980s, what is now beach would have been several dozen feet underwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNbFl_0fS6fRWl00
A body was discovered in a barrel on the shore of Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas on May 1, 2022. (Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The ongoing severe drought is leading to other discoveries in the lake. Last week, the top of a water intake pipe was visible above the water’s surface as the lake level continues to drop.

The Clark County coroner’s office was working to identify the remains.

Police said they have received many tips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime . Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
Idaho State Journal

Father believes human remains found in car recovered from Snake River belong to missing son

IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago. “I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lake Mead#Clothing#Police#Violent Crime#Klas#The I Team#Unlv#Kmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy