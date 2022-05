LOS ANGELES, CA - The Kane Train has arrived at Station Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of the 14 goals scored by the Edmonton Oilers over their last two victories in their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, just over a third of them (five) have come off the stick of their incredibly influential mid-season signing. It doesn't look like he has the brakes to stop in the post-season either after riding unhinged offensively through the regular season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO