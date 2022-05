A Staten Island tradition is coming back full circle. The Memorial Day Run, launched in 1981 by the Staten Island Advance, sparked an annual tradition of racers, runners and walkers participating in honor of the national holiday. Held annually, the race (whether it went through the streets of New Dorp, around Susan Wagner and Tottenville High School, or along Father Capodanno Blvd.) created feelings of togetherness, competition and accomplishment.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO