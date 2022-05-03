A man rescued from bridge over I-94; Innovation Facility announced & unexplained hepatitis in children - The Nightly Review, 05/02/22

Fargo - Don't be alarmed if you see smoke and fire on Veterans Boulevard between 40th and 52nd Ave. in Fargo today. Minnesota Native Landscapes is going to be doing controlled burns on the three round-abouts in that area. The burning will help remove weeds and stimulate growth of existing...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOTT, N.D. — An Oklahoma couple drowned after their truck was swept away in a North Dakota river. Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner said Patrick and Joan Blake, both 74, of Arcadia, Okla., were driving Sunday in a rural part of the county when they tried to cross the Cannonball River where it was three to four feet deep.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
Mother nature is set to unveil her nasty side again this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for western North Dakota, where they could see up to 14 inches of snow and ice, which could lead to power outages and impossible travel. The Winter Storm Watch extends from southwest...
About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
On April 16, Lillyanna Morales dove off a water slide at the indoor pool at the Ramkota Hotel. The pool was too shallow, and Lillyanna collided with the hard floor. She was then sent to three different hospitals for emergency care, finally ending up in the Minneapolis Hospital. “She was taken to Bismarck,” said Saunda […]
So, there comes a time. I've had so many critter companions and so many tales for every one of them. Not their death but their life. You must want to outlive your pets I suspect. Yet, that will mean many sad goodbyes. But, can you bury them in the backyard?
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: This is the man police are looking for after a stabbing in South Fargo. The latest on the case. An area school district is making a change to this mascot logo. Why some people don't like the rebel's mustache. And, how an officer at the West Fargo Police Department is looking forward to bonding with Thor.
I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway. The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near...
This is a mystery in North Dakota that even the associated press picked up on. So here are a couple of questions for you, how does an individual get hepatitis? What exactly is hepatitis? I just want to make sure I quote from the health experts - according to healthline.com "Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Alcohol consumption, several health conditions, and some medications can all cause this condition. However, viral infections are the most common cause of hepatitis" Now this part I know, because I worked at a restaurant years ago, THE most common rule of employees was to ALWAYS wash your hands. So there are many ways of catching hepatitis.
An I-29 entrance ramp in Grand Forks was closed for about two hours following a one-vehicle accident late this (Fri) morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Mauricio Jiminez-Flores of Oklahoma City was driving a pickup, pulling a goose-neck flatbed trailer loaded with a piece of industrial equipment. Jiminez-Flores...
(Fargo, ND) -- Work is now underway on the newest home to be built by Habitat for Humanity in the FM metro, along with help from a Fargo-based corporation. "To me, my experience is anytime you give back you always get more back in return than you do what you give so this is an awesome opportunity for us as a company to come together to work together on a fun project and a meaningful project for the community," said Border States Electric CEO David White.
North Dakota's ONLY roller coaster is opening this Saturday! Super Slide Amusement Park has made the announcement on its Facebook page. Located in Sertoma Park right here in Bismarck, Runaway Train is the only roller coaster in the state!. Full disclosure, Runaway Train looks nothing like my cover story picture-but...
Comments / 0