Casselton, ND

A man rescued from bridge over I-94; Innovation Facility announced & unexplained hepatitis in children - The Nightly Review, 05/02/22

By Michael Downs
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Tense moments on a train bridge over I-94. Police officers respond to...

www.am1100theflag.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Controlled burns scheduled on Veterans Boulevard today

Fargo - Don't be alarmed if you see smoke and fire on Veterans Boulevard between 40th and 52nd Ave. in Fargo today. Minnesota Native Landscapes is going to be doing controlled burns on the three round-abouts in that area. The burning will help remove weeds and stimulate growth of existing...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Delays on I-94 as police conduct search

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOORHEAD, MN
KRMG

Oklahoma couple killed after truck swept away in North Dakota river

MOTT, N.D. — An Oklahoma couple drowned after their truck was swept away in a North Dakota river. Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner said Patrick and Joan Blake, both 74, of Arcadia, Okla., were driving Sunday in a rural part of the county when they tried to cross the Cannonball River where it was three to four feet deep.
ARCADIA, OK
Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Lillyanna’s Fight: Bismarck student suffers tragic injury

On April 16, Lillyanna Morales dove off a water slide at the indoor pool at the Ramkota Hotel. The pool was too shallow, and Lillyanna collided with the hard floor. She was then sent to three different hospitals for emergency care, finally ending up in the Minneapolis Hospital. “She was taken to Bismarck,” said Saunda […]
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Rules On Burying Your Beloved Pet.

So, there comes a time. I've had so many critter companions and so many tales for every one of them. Not their death but their life. You must want to outlive your pets I suspect. Yet, that will mean many sad goodbyes. But, can you bury them in the backyard?
PETS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A stabbing in Fargo; A Mascot logo change & “Mysterious” pediatric hepatitis cases

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: This is the man police are looking for after a stabbing in South Fargo. The latest on the case. An area school district is making a change to this mascot logo. Why some people don't like the rebel's mustache. And, how an officer at the West Fargo Police Department is looking forward to bonding with Thor.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Chase Hurdle Family Waiting For Closure

I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
KFYR-TV

Highway near Devils Lake under water amid spring flooding

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway. The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Hot 97-5

A Medical Mystery Has Arrived In North Dakota

This is a mystery in North Dakota that even the associated press picked up on. So here are a couple of questions for you, how does an individual get hepatitis? What exactly is hepatitis? I just want to make sure I quote from the health experts - according to healthline.com "Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Alcohol consumption, several health conditions, and some medications can all cause this condition. However, viral infections are the most common cause of hepatitis" Now this part I know, because I worked at a restaurant years ago, THE most common rule of employees was to ALWAYS wash your hands. So there are many ways of catching hepatitis.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident closes GF I-29 on-ramp for 2 hours

An I-29 entrance ramp in Grand Forks was closed for about two hours following a one-vehicle accident late this (Fri) morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Mauricio Jiminez-Flores of Oklahoma City was driving a pickup, pulling a goose-neck flatbed trailer loaded with a piece of industrial equipment. Jiminez-Flores...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Habitat for Humanity teams up with Border States to build home for single mother

(Fargo, ND) -- Work is now underway on the newest home to be built by Habitat for Humanity in the FM metro, along with help from a Fargo-based corporation. "To me, my experience is anytime you give back you always get more back in return than you do what you give so this is an awesome opportunity for us as a company to come together to work together on a fun project and a meaningful project for the community," said Border States Electric CEO David White.
FARGO, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Only Roller Coaster Opens Saturday In Bismarck

North Dakota's ONLY roller coaster is opening this Saturday! Super Slide Amusement Park has made the announcement on its Facebook page. Located in Sertoma Park right here in Bismarck, Runaway Train is the only roller coaster in the state!. Full disclosure, Runaway Train looks nothing like my cover story picture-but...
BISMARCK, ND

