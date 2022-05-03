At Her Daughter's Graduation Party, Her Daughter's Best Friend And Mom Tried To Steal The Attention

This weekend, a 50-year-old mom threw a graduation party for her 18-year-old daughter Sadie, who just completed high school.

She invited their family as well as some of Sadie's closest friends to the party. Sadie's very best friend is a girl named Tabby, and Sadie has been close to this girl since she was in second grade.

While this mom doesn't "dislike" this girl Tabby, she has a big problem with how much Tabby goes out of her way to get attention.

Tabby's the kind of girl who needs all eyes on her at all times, and she always has to be "the center of attention."

Tabby's mom only motivates Tabby to be like this, so it's a sad cycle. At a couple of the birthday parties she has thrown for Sadie over the years, Tabby always found a way to make what should have been Sadie's special day all about her.

She has always attempted to reign in Tabby and her mom, but to no avail.

At Sadie's graduation party, it came time to cut her cake, and then one of Sadie's uncles said that she should tell all of her party guests what her plans are now that she has graduated from high school.

Sadie let everyone know that she was planning to go to their local community college to complete her degree and that she also is going to be working at a coffee shop.

Sadie's not too sure what she really would love to study, so she's going to decide while going to community college. Once she knows where her heart is, she's going to go to another 4-year college after that.

"I am so proud of her because she excelled in school and I think she's on a good path," this mom explained.

"Tabby's mother, Paula, decided to push her up to the front table where we were and said that since we were sharing after-school plans, her daughter should make an announcement too."

"That upset me because this was my daughter's party, not Tabby's venue to announce something. But Sadie stepped aside and gave her the floor so she could tell everyone that she was going to be shadowing a nurse before going to a prestigious college in the fall."

A few of Sadie's loved ones quietly wished Tabby congrats on her college plans, and then this mom noticed that Paula was looking mad that nobody was clapping and cheering for Tabby.

When the cake had been passed around and everyone had forgotten about Tabby's bid to steal the spotlight, this mom walked right up to Tabby and Paula and kicked them out, but not before saying that she was over them stealing Sadie's attention.

Paula tried to claim they weren't stealing anything from Sadie; they were only trying to be part of the graduation party.

"I said someone else's graduation party isn't the time to do that and there are some occasions where you let someone have their moment," she continued. "Sadie didn't like that I asked them to leave and at home, I explained my feelings and she said she kind of understood."

"Apparently Tabby texted Sadie this morning and said that she was hurt and her mom tried to call me but I didn't answer."

Did this mom have every right to ask Tabby and Paula to leave, or should she have let them stay at the party?

