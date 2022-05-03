At Her Daughter's Graduation Party, Her Daughter's Best Friend And Mom Tried To Steal The Attention

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This weekend, a 50-year-old mom threw a graduation party for her 18-year-old daughter Sadie, who just completed high school.

She invited their family as well as some of Sadie's closest friends to the party. Sadie's very best friend is a girl named Tabby, and Sadie has been close to this girl since she was in second grade.

While this mom doesn't "dislike" this girl Tabby, she has a big problem with how much Tabby goes out of her way to get attention.

Tabby's the kind of girl who needs all eyes on her at all times, and she always has to be "the center of attention."

Tabby's mom only motivates Tabby to be like this, so it's a sad cycle. At a couple of the birthday parties she has thrown for Sadie over the years, Tabby always found a way to make what should have been Sadie's special day all about her.

She has always attempted to reign in Tabby and her mom, but to no avail.

At Sadie's graduation party, it came time to cut her cake, and then one of Sadie's uncles said that she should tell all of her party guests what her plans are now that she has graduated from high school.

Sadie let everyone know that she was planning to go to their local community college to complete her degree and that she also is going to be working at a coffee shop.

Sadie's not too sure what she really would love to study, so she's going to decide while going to community college. Once she knows where her heart is, she's going to go to another 4-year college after that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWwgq_0fS6dwla00
Evrymmnt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"I am so proud of her because she excelled in school and I think she's on a good path," this mom explained.

"Tabby's mother, Paula, decided to push her up to the front table where we were and said that since we were sharing after-school plans, her daughter should make an announcement too."

"That upset me because this was my daughter's party, not Tabby's venue to announce something. But Sadie stepped aside and gave her the floor so she could tell everyone that she was going to be shadowing a nurse before going to a prestigious college in the fall."

A few of Sadie's loved ones quietly wished Tabby congrats on her college plans, and then this mom noticed that Paula was looking mad that nobody was clapping and cheering for Tabby.

When the cake had been passed around and everyone had forgotten about Tabby's bid to steal the spotlight, this mom walked right up to Tabby and Paula and kicked them out, but not before saying that she was over them stealing Sadie's attention.

Paula tried to claim they weren't stealing anything from Sadie; they were only trying to be part of the graduation party.

"I said someone else's graduation party isn't the time to do that and there are some occasions where you let someone have their moment," she continued. "Sadie didn't like that I asked them to leave and at home, I explained my feelings and she said she kind of understood."

"Apparently Tabby texted Sadie this morning and said that she was hurt and her mom tried to call me but I didn't answer."

Did this mom have every right to ask Tabby and Paula to leave, or should she have let them stay at the party?

Chip Chick

Her Mom Threw Out The Dress That She Bought With Her Own Money To Wear To Prom

A teen girl came across a stunning gown from the 90s at a vintage shop near her, and she quickly paid for it with her very own money. She works close to 7 days a week, and so she happily forked over the cash for the dress so that she could wear it to her prom. She paid for the dress, took it home, and tried it on. She was so thrilled to see that the dress was a perfect fit for her, and she fell in love with it. When her mom saw the dress that she picked out for prom...
LIFESTYLE
Chip Chick

She Showed Her Friend Her Prom Dress, And Then Her Friend Went Out And Bought The Exact Same One

A high school girl is going to be attending prom soon, and she's currently involved in some serious drama related to her prom dress and her friend. While she previously was super excited to be going to prom since she missed out last year, now she's feeling upset about it. Around a month ago, she picked out her prom dress, and she showed her dress to her friend. Her friend raved about how incredible her dress was, which was the reaction she expected from her friend. A week after showing her dress to her friend, her friend told her that she had also gotten her dress. When she asked her friend if she could see what her dress looked like, her friend declined. In hindsight, she knows that should have been a telling sign, but she didn't think much of it at the time...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Chip Chick

He Gave His Girlfriend's Sister A Victoria's Secret Gift Card That He Found In The Park For Her Birthday

Yesterday, a guy celebrated his girlfriend's sister's birthday, and he picked out some presents for her for the occasion. Well, he technically only picked out one present for his girlfriend's sister, which was wine from the country he's from. His grandpa actually made the wine, which is pretty neat. As for the second present he gifted his girlfriend's sister? It was a $50 gift card to Victoria's Secret that he literally found in the park one day while he was walking to where he works. I kid you not...
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
MarketWatch

‘They said we need to give them money’: My husband’s family wants him to pay for a new car — and they call ME a gold digger! How do we stand up to them?

I am a stay-at-home mom. My husband is a police officer and is mandated to work between 10 and 16 hours a day. Our oldest child is a sophomore in high school. She is a straight-A student with a lot of extracurricular activities. Our son is in elementary school; he struggles with school and needs tutoring outside of school. Our bills cost $4,000 to $5,000 a month.
CARS
MarketWatch

‘We believe his ex-wife put her up to this’: My husband’s daughter asked me why I am the beneficiary of her dad’s life insurance instead of her. How do I respond?

One of my husband’s children told me she was shocked when her dad told her I was the primary beneficiary of his life insurance. The next day I received two texts from my stepdaughter stating that she could not understand why her father did not include his three kids on his life insurance.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Chip Chick

Her Friend Accused Her Dad Of Being Creepy Towards Her, But Her Friend Has A History Of Not Telling The Truth

A 19-year-old girl has a friend a year older than she is that she has known for the last 5 years. Her friend previously was her best friend, until she's come to notice that her friend has a ton of characteristics that she just hates. Her friend is a really negative person, so she's tried not to be so close to her in the last year, but she feels too bad to cut her out of her life entirely. Everybody knows that her friend has a history of not telling the truth and doing things in order to seek out attention. Her friend had 2 boyfriends that dumped her for "being too manipulative" and all their mutual friends have known her to tell tall, tall tales in order to make sure all eyes are on her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

My mum-in-law wore MY wedding dress to her baby shower – she didn’t ask if it was okay, I’m fuming

A woman has told how she was left fuming after her mother-in-law wore her wedding dress to a surprise baby shower without asking permission. The anonymous woman, from the US, took to Reddit and explained how she gave her husband's pregnant mother permission to sift through her wardrobe after she complained that she didn't have any nice dresses that fit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Chip Chick

This Mom Told Her Son's Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Concord News Journal

63-year-old elementary school special educator is accused of letting female student to sit on his lap before he started to touch her inappropriately and asked her if she liked it, charged

Less than three weeks ago, we reported about the incident when a 30-year-old female high school English arts teacher, who was also a swimming and water polo coach at the school, was accused of being in a relationship with a minor male student after the school officials and the local authorities obtained evidence that she had sent ‘explicit’ photos to the student.
PUBLIC SAFETY
