Connecticut boy Dominick Krankall, who was allegedly attacked with flaming tennis ball, released from hospital

The 6-year-old Connecticut boy who suffered severe facial burns when a neighborhood bully allegedly threw a flaming tennis ball at him was released from the hospital Monday.

Dominick Krankall was grinning ear to ear as he was escorted back to his Bridgeport home by a Connecticut State Trooper without a full mask of gauze covering his face, pictures posted to a fundraising site showed.

“We are beyond grateful to have our Dom back. He is getting a visiting nurse to help with his recovery. He got a super special ride back from an amazing state trooper!!!,” sister Kayla Deegan, 20, wrote in the update.

Krankall was playing in his backyard on April 24 when an 8-year-old boy armed with gasoline and a lighter lured him around the corner and attacked him, according to Deegan.

“What he did was pour gasoline on a tennis ball, took a lighter, lit it up and just chucked it right at my brother’s face — and then ran away from him and watched him burn,” she said.

The older child had bullied her 6-year-old brother before, she said.

Krankall was lured away from his backyard by a boy who allegedly used gasoline and a lighter to attack him. Facebook/Aaron Krankall Sr.

The 8-year-old bully has reportedly had it out for Krankall in the past. GoFundMe

A Connecticut State Trooper escorted the young boy from the hospital. GoFundMe

“Two months ago under the bully’s mother’s supervision, he was pushed into a wall and fell to the floor. And again, the mother refuses to admit her kid did it,” the sister said.

Krankall was released from Bridgeport Hospital’s burn unit earlier than family members expected, following an eight-day ordeal where he had to eat from a straw as his face was covered with bandages, according to loved ones and photos.

“Dominick is beyond happy to be with his family again. He is on the road to recovery but all the love, support, and prayers from all of you has put a major part into this,” Deegan wrote to donors, who had given the family more than a half million dollars as they looked for a new home in a “safer” neighborhood.