Norfolk, VA

NPD invites residents for ‘coffee with a cop’

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police is inviting residents for a conversation over coffee.

The upcoming “Coffee with a Cop” event is set for May 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Starbuck inside Norfolk Premium Outlets.

This will be the third similar event held by NPD this year so far.

Comments / 2

