ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police say person found in barrel at Lake Mead was shot, clothes date to ’70s

By David Charns
Central Illinois Proud
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The person found dead in a barrel along the shore of Lake Mead had been shot, and the date of death may be earlier than previously thought, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. The person, believed to be a man, is suspected to have been...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Clothing#Police#Violent Crime#Klas#Nexstar#Kmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

19-year-old suspect identified in Pinole bowling alley shooting

PINOLE (CBS SF) -- Police identified a 19-year-old man Thursday as the suspect in a March double-shooting at a bowling alley in Pinole.The shooting happened on March 27 at the Pinole Valley Lanes on the 1500 block of Pinole Valley Road at around 8:15 p.m. Officers who arrived found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and a search for a suspect was unsuccessful.The investigation determined that two groups of people got into an argument inside the bowling alley and the argument continued into the parking lot, Pinole police said. In the parking lot, the suspect fired several rounds, hitting the two victims and several cars. Both were hospitalized, treated and released, police said.Police identified the suspect as Sirjantz Moliga and asked the public to provide any information on his whereabouts. Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.
PINOLE, CA
KRQE News 13

Clovis Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and SUV

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department says a motorcycle driver was killed just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, they found an SUV in the intersection and a motorcycle on the ground. They found 18-year-old Alex Casanova on the ground in […]
CLOVIS, NM
CBS Baltimore

Two Shot After Potential Robbery In Parkville, Off-Duty Officer Involved

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot Thursday evening in Parkville after what may have been a robbery, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded at 6:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of Deanwood Road for multiple reports of a shooting and potential robbery, a police spokesperson said. The two victims, who remain unidentified, are being treated for their injuries, police said. Their conditions are unknown. Detectives identified one person involved in the shooting as an off-duty police officer with the Montgomery County Division of the Maryland National Capital Park Police. The officer was not injured, police said. It is unclear how they were involved in the shooting There is no threat to the community, police said. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PARKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy