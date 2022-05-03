ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saint Clair, PA

Man dies after tree falls on several cars, Sunoco during storm in Upper St. Clair

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4N8Z_0fS6bbXz00

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A Pittsburgh area man died after a tree fell onto several cars and a Sunoco in Upper St. Clair Tuesday evening.

“You can see where everything was so calm, there was no rain, there was nothing and then basically all hell broke loose,” said Roxanne Gumpf, Sunoco Manager.

Surveillance footage from the Sunoco captures the horrifying moment a massive tree crashed down onto a line of cars.

A light flashes and multiple sparks fly from the power lines.

WATCH the shocking surveillance video below:

Without hesitation, gas station employees ran outside to help.

“Everybody was running, basically to try to help whatever they can do. The man was trapped in the car and the wife was screaming for her husband,” said Gumpf.

The man who died hours after this incident has been identified as Stephen Stasenko Jr.

The 64-year-old father of two was a long term Pittsburgh Post Gazette employee who was preparing to retire.

Upper St. Clair Police say Stasenko was in the turning lane as storms moved through the area.

He passed away around midnight from his injuries.

His wife who was a passenger in the car was not hurt.

Neither were any of the six people in the car behind them.

“The owner brought the wife in, she was soaking wet, she was screaming. He was just trying to keep her calm,” said Gumpf.

An Upper St. Clair mom who was in that line of traffic with her 17-month-old son said her instinct was to get out of there as fast as possible.

“I thought of my son first, umm and getting him kinda like out of harm’s way of another tree potentially falling,” said Allison.

Tonight, the community is mourning Stasenko and thinking of his loved ones as they try to process this tragedy.

“I can’t imagine what she’s going through and I am so sorry for the loss of her husband,” said Gumpf.

McMurray at Bethel Church Roads remain closed to all thru traffic.

Avoid the area while crews continue repair efforts.

Man dies after tree falls on several cars, Sunoco during storm in Upper St. Clair

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKees Rocks man, 25, dies after pickup hits utility pole, goes over hillside in Robinson

A McKees Rocks man died when the pickup truck he was driving hit a utility and went over a hillside early Friday morning in Robinson Township, according to investigators. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 4500 block of Steubenville Pike at 2:09 a.m. and transported Cory Rosenwald, 25, of McKees Rocks, to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Allegheny County police.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tanker truck crashes over hillside near Rankin Bridge, causes small diesel leak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tanker truck has crashed and slid down a hillside under the Rankin Bridge.The crash happened below the bridge along River Road, near the train tracks.The scene from NewsChopper 2 shows a broken guardrail on the road under the bridge and the tanker truck on its side on the hill between the roadway and the train tracks.The West Mifflin Fire Department said the tanker was hauling tar and the crash caused a small diesel leak. That leak has been contained, but crews are still on scene working to secure the load.  A moving train passed by, coming dangerously close to the 53-foot downed tanker just feet away.Workers are out directing traffic as ambulances are on the scene at the bridge.  Norfolk Southern and the Allegheny County Hazmat team have been notified. First responders and a fire truck are at the scene.There are significant traffic backups at the bridge. The driver of the tanker was able to get out of the truck and was walking around at the scene, officials at the scene said.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upper Saint Clair, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
City
Allison, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Saint Clair, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Saint Clair, PA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Video from inside Port Authority bus shows part of how Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed

PITTSBURGH — Frames of camera footage found by the investigators of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse provide further information of what happened as the structure collapsed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been investigating the collapse that took place on Jan. 28 by gathering various documents, analyzing video footage, testing steel samples and examining structural components of the bridge. The bridge connected Forbes Ave. to the north side of Frick Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Holden
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Death of 9-year-old boy shakes New Kensington neighborhood

Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy, Azuree Charles, in New Kensington. The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene Wednesday afternoon at East Ken Manor, a Westmoreland County Housing Authority complex along Haser Drive. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli was also at the scene. The...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
WGAL

Teenage girl reported missing in York County, Pennsylvania

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lower Windsor Township police in York County say a teenage girl has been reported missing. Police said Jinelys Ortiz Melendez, 17, was last seen last Thursday walking down the street from her home. Police said they think Melendez left with her boyfriend, Jomar Rivera,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Sunoco#The Cars#Tree#Power Lines#Accident#Upper St#Upper St Clair Police#Pittsburgh Post Gazette
explore venango

Bear Causes One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

Franklin-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 8 early Sunday morning. According to police, the accident happened around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer driven by 25-year-old Shyler S. Gill, of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 people injured in rollover crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a late-night crash in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.The crash occurred late on Wednesday along Chalfont Street.Dispatchers tell KDKA that three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
explore venango

Couple Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Township

Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of harassment along Pear Street in Cranberry Township. On April 29 around 8:29 p.m., police responded to an active dispute between a male and female in Cranberry Township, Venango County. After interviewing all parties, it was discovered the two people involved, a 41-year-old...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Natural Death, Found Property

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police responded to Polk Center for a report of a death investigation on Sunday, May 1, around 6:45 p.m. According to the report, the death occurred as the result of natural causes and there was no sign of foul play.
POLK, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy