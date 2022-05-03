ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

81-year-old man dies after being found shot outside shopping mall in Hanover

By Tannock Blair
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2Gqm_0fS6bMVC00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man died from a suspected gunshot wound in Hanover on Monday, but Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they are not looking for any suspects.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on May 2, deputies responded to Montpelier Shoppes in the 16600 block of Mountain Road after reports of an adult male lying on the ground unconscious.

One person injured in shooting at VSU freshman dorm

When deputies arrived, they located the victim — now identified as 81-yea-old John Slaw — lying down next to a vehicle and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful and Slaw was pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was located next to his body.

Police said that investigations into the incident are ongoing and that they are currently not seeking any suspects.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.

State police investigating Petersburg man killed while landlord serves eviction notice

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or anonymously call the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 . The P3 Tips app can also be used on mobile devices to submit anonymous tips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Man charged in fatal shooting in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A man was charged with first-degree murder after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Cumberland left a man dead. Police said that they first responded to the area of Memorial Ave. and First Street around 1:50 p.m. for the shooting. They found the victim, 20-year-old Travon Lee Morris, who had been […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Mobile Device#Violent Crime#Montpelier Shoppes#Vsu
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLBT

Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is behind bars after police say she dropped her baby out of a third-floor window. Officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex along Midlothian Turnpike on May 5. Police said a woman had thrown her daughter from...
RICHMOND, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy