81-year-old man dies after being found shot outside shopping mall in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man died from a suspected gunshot wound in Hanover on Monday, but Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they are not looking for any suspects.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on May 2, deputies responded to Montpelier Shoppes in the 16600 block of Mountain Road after reports of an adult male lying on the ground unconscious.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim — now identified as 81-yea-old John Slaw — lying down next to a vehicle and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful and Slaw was pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was located next to his body.

Police said that investigations into the incident are ongoing and that they are currently not seeking any suspects.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or anonymously call the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 . The P3 Tips app can also be used on mobile devices to submit anonymous tips.

