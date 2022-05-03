LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We were all devastated by the passing of former Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins. On April 9, 2022 he was hit by a truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway getting gas for his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two memorial services were held for Haskins in April where family and friends gathered to show their respect.

Today, May 3rd, we remember him on his birthday and his time in The DMV as Washington’s 2019 first-round draft pick. He spent 2 seasons in DC and then was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a developmental quarterback. As the love continues to pour in from the devastating loss, Dwayne Haskins’ widow is paid tribute to her late husband on what would have been his 25th birthday. Kalabrya Haskins shared a poem on social media:

“King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead of a crown for his mane, Life without you here brings so much pain. But today we celebrate your 25th reign.”

See her full heartfelt post below…

Haskins was not only known for his skills on the field but for his genuine loving spirit as well. Take a look down memory lane at the photos below during his time in DC. Rest In Peace Simba!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

:

Remembering Dwayne Haskins & His Time In The DMV [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com

1. Washington v New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 29: Dwayne Haskins Jr. #7 of the Washington walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2.

3. Dwayne Haskins showing support for All-Star Bradley Beal

Dwayne Haskins shows his support for his DC family, the Washington Wizards and guard Bradley Beal!

4. Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins endzone throw

Image of WFT QB Dwayne Haskins endzone

5. Dwayne Haskins with his wife Kalabrya Haskins

6. Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Image of WFT QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. from Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field, September 13, 2020 http://www.allproreels.com

7. Haskins Washington Football Team

Photo of WFT QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. prays before game By All-Pro Reels from Washington Football Team vs Arizona Cardinals Game September 20. 2020.

8. Dwayne Haskins

NFL 2019: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins smile during the DC vs. Patriots game

9. Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 20: Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7), center, and strong safety Landon Collins (26), right, run off the field after the Arizona Cardinals defeat of the Washington Football Team 30-15 in Glendale, AZ on September 20, 2020. Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

10. NFL: DEC 22 Giants at Washington

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 22: Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) laughs with teammates following the game between the New York Giants and the Washington on December 22, 2019 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Nicole Fridling/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

11. NFL Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7), both former Ohio State University players, make make an O and H to fans before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

12. Dwayne Haskins Jr. Washington Football Team

Photo of Clean pocket for WFT QB Dwayne Haskins By All-Pro Reels from Washington Football Team vs Arizona Cardinals Game September 20. 2020.

13. Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. huddles in tunnel

Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. huddles in tunnel. Photo was taken by All-Pro Reels

14. Washington Football Team Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Image of WFT Dwayne Haskins Jr.

15.

16. Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 12: A fan places flowers at the gate of Ohio Stadium during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Dwayne Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

17. Moment Of Silence For Dwayne Haskins at the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 28: The 2022 NFL Top Prospects stand on stage during a moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins prior to round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)