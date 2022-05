Jefferson City, Mo – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt secured $2.5 million in restitution from the owner of TurboTax for the 80 thousand Missourians who were deceived. According to the Attorney General’s office Intuit deceived its consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free. In response, intuit will have to pay approximately $150 million in restitution and suspend the ad Campaign “free, free, free” that lured customers in. Consumers using the TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 to 2018 are entitled to 30 for each year they were deceived into paying for filing services.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO