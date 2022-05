SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital after falling into the Black River in South Haven Saturday night. Authorities say the man fell in the river around 10 p.m. at the Old Harbor Inn. Witnesses told responders that the man had fallen over a balcony railing and struck the deck below before falling into the water. While witnesses attempted to rescue the man, they were unsuccessful.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO