Hopkins County, TX

3 Men, 2 Women Jailed Monday On Felony Warrants

 4 days ago
Five people – 3 men and 2 women – were jailed Monday on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Huffman took Melchor Eduardo Leon Jr. into custody at 11:43 a.m. May 2, 2022, at Smith County jail and transported the 25-year-old Tyler man to...

