According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) "will be out a bit," Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. It sounds like Krug will likely miss multiple contests with his lower-body issue. If Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) and Nick Leddy (upper body) are also unable to go, the Blues will likely have to insert Steve Santini into the lineup for Sunday's pivotal Game 4 versus the Wild.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO