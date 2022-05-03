ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Brantley, Clinch, Northeastern Charlton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Marshall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY AND WESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
DAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE Winds tonight continue to trend downward so the Lake Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have diminished and will remain below advisory levels the rest of the night.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, coastal Worcester County. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; McPherson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCPHERSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still expected with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Nebraska.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 ABOVE 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to approach Stateline Road north of the river gauge. At 29.0 feet, Stateline Road is flooded north of the river gauge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:16 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 28.4 Sat 9pm 28.4 26.9 18.7
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. Target Area: Southern Clark County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi area, and the Edwards AFB. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes State Routes 154 and 246. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Advisory level winds are expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, with additional wind advisories likely.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 ABOVE 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area above 8000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR SUNDAY .A strong southwest flow on Sunday will combine with a surface low developing along the Front Range of the Southern Rockies. These two conditions will lead to very windy conditions for southern New Mexico and far west Texas. The strong winds and dangerously low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Sunday afternoon. Like Saturday, min RH will dip below 8% during the afternoon and evening hours, followed by very poor overnight recoveries. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * WIND...25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger winds with gusts to 55 mph on Sunday. * HUMIDITY...3 to 8% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT... For the Wind Advisory today, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning Sunday, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM Sunday to 2 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. Difficult driving conditions are possible on Sunday on I-15 between Baker to Barstow due to strong winds and occasional reduced visibility due to blowing dust.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

