Visual Art

Save Venice: The forgotten female artists being rediscovered

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho decides which artists are remembered and which are forgotten? With only a small fraction of the art in museums by women, efforts are being made, at the Venice Biennale and further afield, to change long-standing narratives. Inside the Church of San Marziale, beside a canal in central Venice,...

www.bbc.com

Apartment Therapy

Why Holocaust Descendants Fill Their Homes with Things That Are Hard to Look At

Every spring around Yom Hashoah — a day of remembrance for the estimated 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust — Israeli art entrepreneur Sarah Peguine turns to social media to share a photograph from her late grandfather’s childhood in Belgium that hangs prominently on her wall year-round. It’s a portrait of her grandfather with his parents and two sisters at his bar mitzvah — a celebration of his coming of age at 13, per Jewish tradition. And it’s the year before World War II began.
Vogue Magazine

Danai Gurira’s Striking Met Gala Look Combines Gilded Glamour With Nigerian Art

When Danai Gurira hit the red carpet at last night’s Met Gala, she certainly embraced the Gilded Glamour dress code in her one-shouldered gown, designed by Head of State’s Taofeek Abijako. The custom design references the voluminous silhouettes of the 18th century. Yet Gurira, who was raised in Zimbabwe, and Abijako, who is Nigerian, also wanted to infuse their African identities into the theme. To do so, Abijako also looked to Festac '77 for inspiration—a historic international arts festival that was hosted in Lagos, Nigeria during the ’70s and brought together thousands of artists, writers, musicians, and activists from the African diaspora. “I referenced the massive silhouettes that performers wore at that festival,” says Abijako. “I wanted to pay homage to them, and the silhouettes translate to the 19th-century.”
The Conversation U.S.

A white librettist wrote an opera about Emmett Till – and some critics are calling for its cancellation

“Are Black audiences, actors, and producers simply conditioned to having their stories told by white counterparts?” screenwriter and director Darian Lane, who is Black, wondered in a 2021 op-ed for Ebony. On TV and in film, white authorship of Black stories has long been a point of contention, whether it was David Simon writing about a Black neighborhood in Baltimore for his series “The Wire” or Tate Taylor writing and directing “The Help.” It was only a matter of time before this issue would beset the world of opera. Since “Emmett Till, A New American Opera” premiered at John Jay College...
Axios

Documentary shines spotlight on Old City's First Friday

Old City will celebrate 30 years hosting First Fridays with a documentary about the monthly art outing. Driving the news: The first First Friday of the season kicks off tonight, featuring 20 galleries. Plus: Organizers will premiere the new 10-minute documentary "30 Years of First Friday," which explores the event's...
thedailytexan.com

Asian American communities connect to culture, express love through food

As a child, Jennifer Ling Datchuk routinely helped her grandmother prepare a fresh batch of dumplings. With her grandmother’s homemade wrappers in hand, she placed a spoonful of filling and painstakingly pinched them shut. Nourishing their bond through food, Datchuk said her grandmother would always remember her favorite dessert,...
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Real Meanings Behind Appropriated Asian Decor Elements

If you’ve ever entered someone’s home or a store and come across a prayer rug used as a mat in a bathroom, then you might be familiar with cultural appropriation. Cultural appropriation is the disrespectful adoption of any element from a culture that is not your own — from architecture and food, to fashion and language. While it’s impossible to live in a globalized society without encountering such appropriated elements, it’s essential to engage with them beyond a superficial level.
The Guardian

Constructing a Nervous System review – a deeply personal account of black female identity

Margo Jefferson is the rare memoirist who is always daring the reader to keep up. She’d rather recall her fleeting impressions instead of recounting a scene and the sheer volume of her allusions to 20th-century Americana – she worked for years on the culture desk of the New York Times – casts an instant spell. In her 2015 book, Negroland, she found a form that held together a portrait of her childhood in a rarefied black enclave in 1950s Chicago, and her early encounters with feminism as a young woman in New York, interspersed with musings on Little Women, James Baldwin and The Ed Sullivan Show. The book was alternately categorised as social history and memoir. The typical Jefferson paragraph, zigzagging through different perspectives, freely borrowing and repurposing other writers’ sentences and song lyrics, invariably reminds me of something one character tells another in Italo Calvino’s 1972 novel Invisible Cities: “It is not the voice that commands the story: it is the ear.”
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

Music for the Dead and Resurrected by Valzhyna Mort (Bloomsbury, £9.99 ) “Do you know what a ghost looks like? / It looks like blood.” Valzhyna Mort’s newest book in English could not feel more timely, despite UK publication lagging behind that of the US. Mort, a poet and translator from Belarus who now lives in the US, gives us wrenching poems of war, and of the struggle of living under the threats of imperial forces. Here, the languages of home and conflict twist together: “My motherland rattles its bone-keys. / A bone is a key to my motherland”; “On the borderlines of my motherland / wet laundry claps in the wind like gunfire.” Mort communicates the terrible psychological impacts of war and oppression in the grand tradition of Soviet-era poets such as Mandelstam and Akhmatova – “an air-raid warning rings / like a telephone from the future”. Each rich, dazzlingly intelligent poem brings to life the agonising toll history takes on the innocent.
psychologytoday.com

Museums Need Donors. Why Do Donors Need Museums?

When a museum leaves a mark on the visitor, the visitor sometimes wants to leave a mark on the museum by becoming a donor. Donors are additionally motivated to give to museums due to a sense of responsibility to preserve the past. Offerings to museums from donors should be thought...
BBC

Slave shackles put in Liverpool gallery to 'expose colonial links'

A set of shackles that were used to imprison slaves have been permanently relocated to a major art gallery to "confront and expose the colonial links between slavery and art". The irons, which were in Liverpool's International Slavery Museum, have been moved to the city's Walker Art Gallery. They will...
Vice

Portraits of Workers Who Prop Up the Gig Economy

This article originally appeared on VICE Belgium. Arnaud Adami’s working life began in a warehouse in 2015 when he was 19. The painter spent a year moving boxes around before realising he couldn’t see himself doing it for the rest of his life. He took a risk and quit his job with nothing lined up.
UPI News

Britain's first LGBTQ museum opens in London

May 5 (UPI) -- Britain's first LGBTQ museum opened its doors for the first time Thursday, after years of planning. Queer Britain's first physical location is now open in London's Kings Cross neighborhood. Planning for the venue first began in 2018, culminating in Thursday's opening. The museum is "a dedicated...
Upworthy

25 illustrations of relatable everyday life situations by an 'unapologetically feminist' artist

When artist Xan started illustrating her everyday life experiences through her Promptlypaneled comics, she wanted to capture the essence of what she goes through as a woman in the 21st century. As it turns out, her seemingly boring everyday life comics—the good, the bad and the weird—perfectly represent the modern-day woman, who is still fighting for equal rights and basic respect. "I tend to make comics based on my own experiences. Working as a server, being a woman, dealing with (the aftermath of) the pandemic... I'm an unapologetic feminist and as such, if I had to pick one overarching theme, it's an ever-present veil of feminism," Xan told Bored Panda.
