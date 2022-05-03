ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark (5/3)

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. –...

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/4

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.55% from last week’s episode, which drew 921,000 viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.03% from last week’s...
TV & VIDEOS
AEW Makes Change To Visual Presentation Of Dynamite

As seen during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a change was made to the show’s visual presentation. In recent months, AEW was using a blue lighting effect on the crowd but this week the lighting was brightened to make the fans more visible on television. On April...
SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 5/6/22

This Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight in Baltimore after the AEW Dynamite taping. Here are full spoilers- -Ruby Soho & Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker. -Hook defeated JD Drake. Danhausen came out after the match to see Hook but Tony Nese interrupted them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
What’s The AEW Reality?

When Cody Rhodes left AEW a few months ago and went on to return to WWE at Wrestlemania in a stellar match with Seth Rollins, it put a brand new coat of paint on the American Nightmare after the core All Elite audience began to reject him after it seemed that being a TV star became more important than being a pro wrestler. Granted, Cody quite literally lit himself on fire for the AEW audience, and it goes without saying that the launch of the company as a whole wouldn’t have been possible without Rhodes’ role as the “leader of the revolution” of the promotion at its start. Still, the narrative among the diehard fan base was that Cody’s propriety wasn’t the revolution any longer, but rather to establish himself and Brandi as television stars.
News On The 2022 WWE Draft Date

A recent report from Ringside News notes that the WWE Draft is now on the internal calendar for September. The dates for the 2021 Draft were changed a few times and that could end up happening again this year. A new report from The Wrestling Observer notes that there’s also talk of holding the WWE Draft in August this year, right after SummerSlam on July 30.
Samoa Joe Shares His Thoughts On The “Forbidden Door”

Samoa Joe made an appearance on AEW Unrestrictedto discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he gave his thoughts on the “Forbidden Door,” which was created by AEW President Tony Khan where wrestlers from other promotions show up as a surprise in other companies. AEW started this through their working relationships with various promotions including ROH, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and more.
Backstage News On Original Plans For Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell Storyline

Former WWE NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (Steph De Lander) recently spoke to Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and revealed what was planned for she and Indi Hartwell on the NXT 2.0 brand. Before Hartwell left Australia for WWE a few years back, Melbourne Championship Wrestling did an angle where...
Report: WWE Had No Plans For Tag Team Championship Unification At WrestleMania Backlash

Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will be headlined by RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in non-title six-man action. WWE originally announced Riddle and Randy Orton vs. The Usos in a Winners Take...
Impact Announces Matches For “May Day” TV Taping

Impact’s May Day TV tapings will take place this Sunday 5/8 from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport KY. This is the same venue that will host Saturday’s Under Siege event. The May Day matches will air on Thursday night Impact On AXS episodes in the coming weeks. The following matches have been announced-
How Much Money Bray Wyatt Was Making Towards The End Of His WWE Run

Several wrestling promotions have reportedly shown interest in using Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) but money has been an issue, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Meltzer noted that at the time Wyatt left WWE, “he was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw.” Rotunda recently worked on a movie project but hasn’t wrestled since leaving WWE.
Vince Russo Says He Was Recently In Contact With Vince McMahon, Shoots On WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about recently being in contact with Vince McMahon, during the Pounding The Meat podcast:. “A couple of months ago. I was offering my help as a consultant. I didn’t want to be hired, I’m never gonna work in that environment again but I was like ‘bro your show freaking sucks.’ Seriously, are you watching? It was that conversation all over again. How that ended was Vince wanted me to watch Raw for a couple of weeks and give my feedback. I’m like bro I’ll be happy to do that, I ain’t doing that for free. Your product sucks bro, I’m willing to help you. I’m not gonna jump through hoops to help you. If you wanna pay me to critique the show for the next couple of months, I’ll be happy to do that. But I certainly was not gonna do that for free because the product is horrible. I was just looking to help the guy because the product is horrible!”
Video: Former WWE Star Returns To Impact Wrestling At Under Siege

During Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege event, former WWE star Mia Yim made her return to Impact Wrestling by coming to ring and confronting Deonna Purrazzo. Yim previously worked for Impact in 2016-2017 under the name Jade. Here is video footage of Yim’s return:
Video: Watch Impact Wrestling: Countdown To Under Siege

IMPACT Wrestling presents the Countdown to UNDER SIEGE – LIVE AND FREE – with the exclusive showdown between Gisele Shaw and one half the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champs – the legendary Madison Rayne. Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege pay-per-view event will take place tonight from the...
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/6)

The final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash will take place tonight from Uniondale NY. WWE previously announced a Tables Match between New Day and Sheamus/Ridge Holland for tonight SmackDown but it’s interesting to note that the match is no longer listed on the WWE website. The only match listed...
Where’s The Hype For Backlash?

Tomorrow night, Backlash will be live on Peacock, but the show lacks any substance and underscores a much bigger problem for the company. In years prior, Backlash was often the event that showcased rematches from Wrestlemania or had some type of follow-up on the biggest event of the year. This was necessary because fans just paid an increased pay-per-view price for Wrestlemania the previous month, and WWE brass had to give the audience a reason to spend the usual $34.95 for another PPV just a few weeks later.
Willie Mack Confirms Impact Departure

Willie Mack has announced that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling. It was recently reported that Mack’s contract was set to expire, and now he has confirmed that he declined a new contract offer from the company. Mack took to Twitter today and announced that he is looking...
Tony Khan Comments On Forbidden Door Pre-Sale Sellout

AEW and NJPW drew an instant sellout for the pre-sale to their upcoming joint supershow – Forbidden Door. The Ticketmaster pre-sale began at 11am ET yesterday morning and at times there were well over 20,000 in the queue. The pre-sale quickly sold out, but it took around 40 minutes because the companies did not release every ticket at once.
Matt Hardy Wants Larger-Than-Life Stars Similar To Steve Austin & The Rock In AEW

Matt Hardy commented on wanting to see a larger-than-life character in AEW during his podcast:. “I do think you do have to have characters that are larger than life to gain casual fans, people that don’t typically watch wrestling. There are some people that watch for a character and really don’t give a s*** about a five-star match. That’s what we do here, I’m speaking very openly and honestly. I think that’s something that’s very important that you have the Hulk Hogan’s who transcend time, characters like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, two of the best characters ever. I hope down the road AEW, we find someone who really carries that and they ooze that larger-than-life charisma that does draw in casual fans, and I think that’s one of the things we need to work towards our core base. If we can get someone in that position, then that’s an added bonus.”
Bret Hart Addresses Rumors Of A Possible AEW Return

Bret Hart was asked about the rumors of him possibly making a return to AEW television, During an interview with Lucha Libre Online. Here is what Hart had to say:. “Well, I’m happy [happily] retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”
