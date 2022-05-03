Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark (5/3)

When Cody Rhodes left AEW a few months ago and went on to return to WWE at Wrestlemania in a stellar match with Seth Rollins, it put a brand new coat of paint on the American Nightmare after the core All Elite audience began to reject him after it seemed that being a TV star became more important than being a pro wrestler. Granted, Cody quite literally lit himself on fire for the AEW audience, and it goes without saying that the launch of the company as a whole wouldn’t have been possible without Rhodes’ role as the “leader of the revolution” of the promotion at its start. Still, the narrative among the diehard fan base was that Cody’s propriety wasn’t the revolution any longer, but rather to establish himself and Brandi as television stars.
Comments / 0