Wagoner County Commissioners vote against 600 more homes being built

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Citizens of a Wagoner County neighborhood have said recent developing is causing erosion, so commissioners have voted against 600 homes being built.

Clayton Calvert, who FOX23 spoke to last week, said his pasture is seeing major erosion and his fence is close to washing away because of the new Rausch-Coleman development behind his home.

“Their storm water is not coming in correctly and it’s flooding my pasture,” he said.

Last week, Rausch-Coleman asked the planning commission rezone the area to extend the neighborhood and add 600 more homes.

Calvert and other neighbors expressed concern about erosion and flooding. They also worry about crime, safety, and road infrastructure.

“Got lots more problems. 600 times two is 1200 more cars, school buses, trucks and roads are set up for two lane roads,” Calvert said.

During Monday morning’s commission meeting, while some neighbors expressed their frustrations, others said the Rausch-Coleman development gave them the opportunity to be able to afford their first home. They said they haven’t had any problems with their homes.

Commissioner James Hanning said economic growth is happening and to be ready for it.

After more than two hours of commissioners going back and forth, they voted two to one to deny the rezoning extension project.

Commissioner Chris Edwards said the erosion the developer has caused is unacceptable.

FOX23 has reached out to Rausch-Coleman and have not heard back.

