Police arrest Paso Robles man for stolen truck after Highway 101 high-speed chase

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a Paso Robles man on Tuesday after a high-speed chase on Highway 101 from Pismo Beach to Orcutt, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The department said that officers initiated a pursuit for a stolen Ford F150 pickup, but that San Luis Obispo CHP took over the case on Highway 101 near Pismo Beach.

Police said that as the chase continued southbound on the highway, the pursuit reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour as the stolen truck approached Highway 166, where Santa Maria CHP then took over.

CHP said officers deployed a spike strip near Santa Maria Way which deflated one front and one rear tire of the stolen truck, but even with the tires deflated, the Paso Robles man continued to drive southbound.

In order to terminate the pursuit, CHP said that a Pursuit Immobilization Technique maneuver was used south of Clark which successfully terminated the chase with no injuries to officers or the Paso Robles man.

Police said that the man was arrested and taken into San Luis Obispo County Jail for booking.

