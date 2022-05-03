ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Who Will Finally Defeat Roman Reigns?

By Freddy Carlsson
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a question that has been posed and debated for nearly two full years now, and it is one that does not, somehow, have a clear answer: who will finally be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns?. In August of 2020, Roman Reigns returned from...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 2

PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Run It Back: Two Former WWE Stars Planning Return To The Ring

Welcome back. There are a lot of wrestlers throughout the world and some of them have managed to make it all the way to WWE. That is the elite level for several wrestlers and it means a lot to get to appear for the company. However, at some point those wrestlers are going to leave WWE but it does not mean their career is over. That is the case again with a pair of former stars.
WWE
ESPN

WWE WrestleMania Backlash predictions: Will Ronda Rousey make Charlotte Flair say 'I quit'?

Let the rematch fest begin. WrestleMania Backlash, the first pay-per-view post WrestleMania 38, is set for Sunday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will be the 17th edition of Backlash in WWE history, with the main event putting the WWE SmackDown women's championship on the line in an "I Quit" match between the defending champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck

Big E took to Twitter this morning to provide an update on his recovery from a broken neck. The former WWE Champion revealed his recovery may be taking a little longer than expected, stating that his C1 isn’t “healing optimally” and that he will need to spend another 4-6 weeks in a neck brace to avoid fusion surgery.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Sonya Deville claims to get a chance

Handicap Match: Mustafa Ali vs Theory & The Miz, Needless to say, the two try to sabotage the opponent in every way by exploiting the numerical advantage and in the end, after a bit of distraction outside the ring with Theory, Mustafa Ali returns, but there is Miz waiting for him with his Skull Crushing Final which then leads him to pin him and win.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
WWE
Popculture

Becky Lynch Poses for Major Fashion Photoshoot

Becky Lynch is going "Big Time" in her latest photoshoot. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a shoot she did for Collini Milano, a fashion store based in Italy. Lynch is wearing a white fur jacket and pants with a black leather handbag while showing off her new hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestler Recently Learned She’s Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana is making some in-roads into the world of professional wrestling. Jenni Santana says she only recently confirmed that the former WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion is her father. “I only found out a few years ago that he is my...
WWE
Financial World

Jim Cornette: "The Undertaker will never return to the ring"

Shortly before WrestleMania 38, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon himself. The Gravedigger had a legendary career, having been able to transcend wrestling. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, the Gravedigger's last match will remain the one against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Within...
WWE
411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
OK! Magazine

WWE Legend Eddie Guererro's Final Days Profiled in REELZ Documentary

“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” delves into the life of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Coming from a family of wresters, Guerrero rose to prominence in the '90s and was later considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the history of the sport until his shocking death.The docuseries gathers the opinions of experts, insiders and the people who knew Eddie best to reveal surprising new details to help solve the mystery of what really happened to the wrestling icon, better known as “Latino Heat.”"So far, I’ve discovered that Eddie Guererro’s exposure to an often reckless lifestyle may have...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Prospect Talks Relationship With WWE’s Mandy Rose

Former WWE prospect Tino Sabbatelli says he’s trying to enjoy life away from professional wrestling and sports. But the squared circle is never far from his mind. He’s currently in a relationship with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. “The first time I met Mandy, I remember, when...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and the Usos Have Final Clash with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

WWE SmackDown capped off tonight's action with a face-off between RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, and The Bloodline ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre will face The Usos and Roman Reigns at the big event, and tonight they had one more chance to get some shots in before their Backlash match-up. RK-Bro was out to the ring first, followed by McIntyre, and he had jokes, as he picked up a microphone and started to say Reigns' trademark line "Acknowledge Me", and Riddle started off an acknowledge-fest.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Believes AEW Should Sign Released WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes former NXT Superstar Dakota Kai would be a great asset to AEW. Speaking on a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s The Bro Show, DDP stated how AEW President Tony Khan should sign Kai once she becomes a free agent. “I was surprised...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Impressed With Released Superstar

You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and this week fans saw the debut of W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE. Morrissey competed in a singles match on Wednesday night as he turned out to be the mystery opponent MJF set up for Wardlow.
