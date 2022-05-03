35K expected to attend 3-day Potato Festival that starts May 20

Organizers are expecting upward of 35,000 people to attend the three-day N.C. Potato Festival when it returns later this month after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is the largest festival in northeastern North Carolina and will be held Friday to Sunday, May 20-22, along the city’s waterfront. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. sponsors the event.

The festival is billed as a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops: potatoes. The festival features food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment, a beer and wine garden and a midway full of games and amusement rides.

The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 20; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 21; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Education” in honor of the area’s educational institutions. The mascot will be a Ms. Potato teacher with student tater tots.

“The theme ties in nicely with new leadership and new strategic plans of key educational institutions in the last few years,” said ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant.

Florida-based Deggeller Attractions will again provide rides for the Potato Festival. ECDI board member and festival organizer Tim Williams said the company has a new automated ticketing system that it will be using this year. It allows people to use a credit or debit card at a kiosk to purchase ride tickets.

Wristbands for unlimited rides will also still be available but riders will notice a slight increase in price from previous years.

“Wristbands are really the way to go if you have kids that really want to do the rides,” Malenfant said.

Friday and Sunday wristbands will cost $25 per day while all-day Saturday wristbands are $30.

“If people want to come Saturday, leave for a little while and then come back, they can do that,” Williams said.

The 2022 National Potato Peeling Contest, sponsored by Southern Bank, will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. The contest features four-person teams and the winning team gets $250 that will be donated to a nonprofit of their choice. Signup applications are available at ncpotatofestival.com.

There will also be a Little Miss Tater Tot Pageant, a Coloring Contest, cornhole tournament and a Coast Guard water demonstration, among other activities.

The entertainment mainstage will be located on the parking lot at Mariners’ Wharf with the beer and wine garden and spectator space on the green at the park.

ECDI put out a last call several weeks ago for guaranteed vendor space at the festival. Malenfant said festival staff were scheduled to begin marking the streets and assigning booth spaces earlier this week.

“That’s not to say that you can’t get a space after that,” Malenfant said. “But early bird gets the worm, as in better placement.”

Williams said the festival is a “little thinner” than organizers would like on the number of craft vendors that have signed up. But he said several people on the organizing committee have recently attended other area festivals recruiting vendors.

“Some of the people that came in the past, their businesses did not survive COVID,” Williams said. “We are out recruiting vendors, which is how we did it in the beginning. I think we will have a pretty good showing there.”

In a change from previous years, all vendor booths and the midway will be on Water and Ehringhaus streets. The Hall Elizabeth City Auto and Bike Show will be on the 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street on Saturday, May 21.

“This condenses the festival and also makes it easier for people to reach the downtown businesses and increases availability of parking,” Malenfant said.