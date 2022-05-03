Tukwila police looking for man missing since early 2021

Tukwila police are asking the public for help with finding a man who was last seen in January 2021.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, Christian Hammond was last seen when he was dropped off at an airport in Albuquerue, New Mexico, and was supposed to be heading back to Tukwila or Seattle.

Hammond has not been seen or heard from since.

In May 2021, a social media message implied Hammond had been shot and killed.

In Jan. 2022, police found Hammond’s white 2017 Ford Fusion in the 15800 block of 42nd Avenue South.

Hammond is known to have frequented the Aurora area and attended Victory Church in Seattle.

Hammond is described as five foot, 11 inches tall, weighing 182 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a short beard.

He also has a tattoo of a barcode on his rib cage.

If you have information about Hammond’s location, or any other information related to this case, contact the Tukwila Police Department at 206-241-2121, email tips@tukwilawa.gov or send a private message to the police department on social media.

Reference case 22-0593.

