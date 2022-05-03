ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mother of local veteran honors son, stresses importance of mental health

By Kaitlyn Kendall
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwEOt_0fS6U0qK00

FARMLAND — An Indiana family is stressing the importance of speaking about mental health struggles after their son died by suicide while on leave from a tour in Afghanistan.

Their son, Jacob Sexton, had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Sexton's parents said people need to talk about mental health, saying just talking about what you're going through can be life-saving.

Jeff and Barbara Sexton are parents to four boys, one of them being Jacob Sexton. Jacob was a National Guardsman and served two tours overseas, one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

He was on a 15-day leave from Afghanistan when he went to the movie with his brother and friend. He killed himself 10 minutes into a movie while in Muncie.

"I hugged (him) and I said 'I love you' as I always do my boys," Barbara Sexton said. "And I never got to see him come through the back door again."

His death marks a need to increase awareness of mental health disorders.

"Nobody wants to say it, but if you don't say it, it never gets out to help anybody else," Jeff Sexton said.

Barbara Sexton has worked for 40 years to earn her degree, she graduated Sunday from Southern New Hampshire University. She hopes her new degree will help her work with veterans.

The Sextons describe their son Jacob as kindhearted and a people person. He was 21 when he died.

"I miss him every day," Barbara Sexton said. "To be honest with you, I still wait for him to come home."

The Sextons said they think he didn't want it to look like he needed help.

"The immorality of war, just tears at some people," Jeff Sexton said. "Seeing all the children being maimed and everything I think just finally broke him."

Bryan Dysert, the chief operating officer at Helping Veterans and Families, said many vets struggle with PTSD and mental health disorders, yet so few talk about it.

"Get rid of the stigma that's out there, and it's like it's okay to talk about this stuff," Dysert said.

The Sextons have a message for anyone struggling with PTSD or any other mental health issues.

"Reach out to someone you love," Barbara Sexton said. "They're there and they care. They will hold your hand and they won't let go. They will walk that path with you. I will walk that path with you just to keep you here. "Once you are gone you can't come back, and all those broken hearts that you've made if you choose to leave, They're broken, they'll never heal."

"Everybody needs to know that they can have somebody they can fall back on to help," Jeff Sexton said.

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms of PTSD include:

  • Intrusive memories
  • Avoidance
  • Negative changes in thinking and mood
  • Changes in physical and emotional reaction

If you or someone you know is struggling with PTSD or mental health issues you can reach out to:

  • Doctor or Mental Health Professional
  • Close Friend or Loved One
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK
  • Call 911 if Emergency Situation

Mayo Clinic experts say if you have disturbing thoughts and feeling about a traumatic event more than for more than a month, or if you feel you're having trouble getting your life back under control, you should see a doctor.

If you have suicidal toughs, reach out to a close friend or loved one. You may call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. You should also make an appointment with a doctor or mental health professional.

Call 911 if you think you may hurt yourself or attempt suicide.

TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
95.3 MNC

Wallethub: Indiana 10th worst for “drug use and addiction”

Indiana has problems when dealing with drugs, according to a new study by Wallethub. The authors of that study say Indiana is the 14th worst state when it comes to “biggest drug problems.”. They say Indiana is 10th worst in the “drug use and addiction” category. West...
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Daughters of missing Colorado woman stand by their father

DENVER (AP) — The two adult daughters of a Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of their missing mother said in an interview that aired Friday that they are standing behind him and do not believe he had anything to do with her disappearance. Barry...
DENVER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Stress#Suicide Prevention
FOX59

Hope against overdose epidemic knocking at Indiana’s door

INDIANAPOLIS — Overdose deaths in the U.S. topped 100,000 a year for the first time ever last spring. Based on the numbers, it may look like this is a war we are losing. But are we? A story of hope started in a little town called Hohenwald Tennessee and is spreading here to Indiana. Families, […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
WTHR

Indiana health officials issue tick reminder

INDIANAPOLIS — With warmer weather increasing in Indiana, ticks are becoming more active. That's why Indiana health officials urged Hoosiers on Friday to protect themselves from tick bites before heading outdoors this weekend. “We are all ready to enjoy the outdoors again after being inside over much of the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Chuck Lofton back on 13Sunrise after medical leave

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since March, Chuck Lofton was back in studio during 13Sunrise Friday. Chuck suffered a medical emergency in early March that led to major heart surgery. Since then, he's been on the mend with his health improving each day. He returned to 13Sunrise during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy