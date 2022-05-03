ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Surveillance footage released of escaped inmate, suspected accomplice

By Jess Grotjahn
 4 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has shared surveillance video of the last time escaped inmate Casey White and his accomplice Vicky White were seen.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed there was a relationship between the pair on the run from law enforcement since Friday, April 29.

News 19 Exclusive: Former Limestone County Sheriff recalls 2015 standoff with Casey White

Casey White was charged with two counts of capital murder in 2020 after he confessed to stabbing Connie Ridgeway to death in 2015 .

Casey White is 6′ 9″ and weighs about 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Vicky White is 5′ 5″ and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and reportedly has a waddling gait.

Both Casey White and Vicky White are considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to law enforcement officials.

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest for first-degree facilitating an escape.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for Vicky White. If you see them you can call the USMS at 1-800-336-0102.

