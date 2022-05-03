ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonney Lake, WA

2 suspects arrested in construction site burglary near Bonney Lake

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVSMh_0fS6SIiZ00
File photo of Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicle (KIRO 7 News)

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were arrested early Sunday for their involvement in a burglary at a residential construction site near Bonney Lake, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress in the 16500 block of 116th Street East just after midnight.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that she saw two individuals and a pickup truck at the property where she was building a home.

Deputies were reportedly familiar with the property after other recent thefts of building supplies.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies saw that a chain used to block the access road was now lying on the ground.

They then placed stop sticks at the access point to stop the suspects’ vehicle if they fled from the scene.

As the deputies walked onto the property, they spotted a suspect, who was wearing a headlamp, standing next to a stack of plywood.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Once the suspects saw the deputies, they jumped in their truck and fled from the property, driving at a high rate of speed.

They hit the stop sticks, but were able to continue driving.

An officer with the Bonney Lake Police Department then began following the truck, which was now driving at a slower rate of speed because of its flat tires.

The suspects continued driving until they reached Angeline Road East and 115th Street East, where they abandoned their vehicle and continued to flee on foot.

Deputies located the suspects, a 32-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, a short time later.

Several shaved keys, which are commonly used to steal cars, were also found in the male suspect’s backpack.

The male suspect was booked into jail for burglary, theft, resisting arrest, obstructing and possession of motor vehicle theft tools.

He also has seven prior felony convictions and had felony warrants for burglary, theft, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing, according to PCSD.

The female suspect was arrested for obstructing.

The victim says she has had $40,000 worth of lumber stolen from her property since March of this year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Can you identify this bank robbery suspect?

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. On April 19, police said the man entered Sound Community Bank, located at 2941 S. 38th Street, handed a teller a note and demanded cash. He threaten to shoot employees, police said. Police...
TACOMA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonney Lake, WA
Bonney Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man suspected of Bremerton shooting arrested

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton police are asking the public for help to identify a woman related to a shooting in East Bremerton on Wednesday morning. At around 3:23 a.m. on Wednesday, there was a confrontation between two men at the Speedway Express on Weaton Way. During the altercation, one...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Construction Site#Kiro 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy