Mom’s House food truck fundraiser set for Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate is hosting a Mother’s Day food truck fundraiser to benefit...www.13abc.com
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate is hosting a Mother’s Day food truck fundraiser to benefit...www.13abc.com
That owner of Deets did a lot for the people who worked in the hospitals during the COVID pandemic and lockdown. He was literally giving out free meals to all the workers a couple times a week. He even used his own food truck to serve it. Great guy!!
Comments / 1