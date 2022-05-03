ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Mom’s House food truck fundraiser set for Saturday

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate is hosting a Mother’s Day food truck fundraiser to benefit...

www.13abc.com

President trump 2020
4d ago

That owner of Deets did a lot for the people who worked in the hospitals during the COVID pandemic and lockdown. He was literally giving out free meals to all the workers a couple times a week. He even used his own food truck to serve it. Great guy!!

