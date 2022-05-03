ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas advocacy groups react to Supreme Court leak

By Caitrin Assaf
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIJY2_0fS6RYYk00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With a leaked Supreme Court draft seemingly confirming the court’s plans to strike down Roe. V Wade, Arkansas advocacy groups on both sides of the issue of abortion are sharing their thoughts and speaking out.

Rose Mimms with Arkansas Right to Life has been on the forefront of banning abortion for years. The organization focuses on advocacy, education, and political action and has branches across the U.S. She says although this leak hints at a positive outcome for those who are anti-abortion, it’s too soon to say.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re going to get a good ruling,” Mimms said. “[but] there’s really no reason to shout and to think we’ve won, there’s nothing decided.”

Gov. Hutchinson, Arkansas lawmakers react to Supreme Court leak of possible Roe v. Wade overturn

Mimms says she’s hopeful to see Roe v. Wade overturned, giving control back to states. For Arkansas, that means a near-total abortion ban implanted immediately – a so-called “trigger” law that just needs a ruling.

“We would go back to what the law was pre-Roe,” Mimms explained, “which is a ban on abortion.”

But while Mimms and team hope for an overruling, it’s something those on the other side dread.

Emily Wales, interim president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains says the leak came as a blow – something expected, but still hurtful for those who are pro-choice. Her organization oversees 11 Planned Parenthood clinics in 4 states. 2 are in Arkansas, and 5 of the 11 offer abortions of some form.

Wales says the main concern is the loss of rights and medical options for thousands of women in the Great Plains region and the risk of further deprecations that stem from a court ruling of this size.

“The rights that our grandmothers fought for, and our mothers enjoyed will no longer apply to our generation,” Wales said. “The reality that more than half the states may soon ban abortion entirely is shocking.”

Roberts confirms ‘egregious’ leak of abortion draft, orders investigation

Wales says Planned Parenthood will continue to fight for their patient’s rights and advocate for them on a daily basis, something Mimms echoes – saying even if the ruling comes down to throw out Roe v. Wade, Right to Life will continue fighting to stop abortions once and for all.

The Supreme Court is set to have a final decision on the case sometime this summer. If enacted, Arkansas’ abortion law will be one of the strictest in the country, banning all abortions except for in the case of a medical emergency that puts the mother’s health at risk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Roe, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Arkansas Right To Life#Pre Roe#Planned Parenthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

After Abortion Leak, Justice Thomas Warns Supreme Court Can't Be 'Bullied'

Following protests sparked by the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision indicating the justices are poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas said on Friday that the court cannot be "bullied." The leak set off a political firestorm, with abortion-rights supporters staging rallies outside...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy