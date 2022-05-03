In the Courts: Senator Tim Kaine discusses legislation to protect abortion rights

(Washington, DC) — Senator Chuck Grassley says a bill he sponsored would lay the groundwork for anti-trust lawsuits OPEC — which he says are blatantly colluding to control the oil supply. The bill would allow the U-S Attorney General to sue Saudi Arabia and the other 12 countries that are OPEC members in federal court. Grassley says that would hold those countries accountable for anticompetitive behavior that artificially inflates oil prices. The bill is co-sponsored by a Republican senator from Utah and Democratic senators from Vermont and Minnesota. The bill cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday (Thursday).
