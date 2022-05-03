ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

In the Courts: Senator Tim Kaine discusses legislation to protect abortion rights

fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Senator Tim Kaine tweeted that he supports a...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Roe V Wade#Courts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

WVa Supreme Court lets GOP candidate disqualification stand

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court on Friday let stand a lower court’s disqualification of a state Senate candidate over a residency requirement. Andrea Garrett Kiessling filed to run in next Tuesday’s Republican primary in a Senate district spanning five counties. On Wednesday, a Kanawha County judge ruled in a voter’s challenge that Kiessling could not seek office because she has not been a state resident for the required five years prior to the election as required by the constitution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Bill Takes Aim At OPEC

(Washington, DC) — Senator Chuck Grassley says a bill he sponsored would lay the groundwork for anti-trust lawsuits OPEC — which he says are blatantly colluding to control the oil supply. The bill would allow the U-S Attorney General to sue Saudi Arabia and the other 12 countries that are OPEC members in federal court. Grassley says that would hold those countries accountable for anticompetitive behavior that artificially inflates oil prices. The bill is co-sponsored by a Republican senator from Utah and Democratic senators from Vermont and Minnesota. The bill cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday (Thursday).
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy