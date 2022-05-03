ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County Commission asks to file an injunction against Beckley City Council and Sanitary Board

By Jack Taylor
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley City Council voted to increase stormwater drainage fees to double the current costs for those who live outside of Beckley city limits. On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the Raleigh County Commission came to a decision regarding the city and the Beckley sanitary board.

The Commission agreed to ask their attorney to file an injunction against the city and the board for charging stormwater drain fees to those who do not live within city limits.

Ralegh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said it is taxation without representation.

“We feel that the people living outside the city have no say so on what projects are to be done out there. We are aware the double stormwater drain fee puts a hardship on businesses, on churches, on residents. So that is why we feel there is no representation,” said Tolliver.

The agreement was unanimous. Tolliver added if it came down to it, he would testify in court on how unjust the act is towards out-of-city residents.

