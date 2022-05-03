ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Sec. of State blames rushed preparation period for rocky start to May 3 primary

By Morgan Trau
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yilvh_0fS6RDGj00

The first primary election day in Ohio wasn't completely smooth sailing for some Boards of Elections across the state. However, none of the issues impacted voter security.

Inside the election's Command Center, Sec. of State Frank LaRose monitored the 88 different boards — and explained to News 5's Morgan Trau how he dealt with them and what he thought the cause was.

What should have been 100 days to prepare for a primary election turned into 45.

"Oh, sure, yeah. I mean, no question about it," LaRose said when responding to if the rush may have caused the issues at different boards. "Nobody does their best work in a hurry."

When you're doing 100 days' worth of work in 45 days, then "things like this can happen," he added.

"I've tried to warn the General Assembly, the Redistricting Commission, the general public — I've been saying this since January," he said. "Our Boards of Elections have had to deal with a lot in a compressed period of time."

The issues arising on the first primary day are related to the redistricting debacle, he acknowledged.

"As you know, unfortunately, we weren't able to put in the same hundred days of preparation that we would normally have on the routine process because of all the litigation that we faced," he said.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission (ORC) continually passed maps that were struck down as unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. LaRose is part of that commission that voted on the GOP-created maps.

The secretary has a unique role in this election. He is the chief elections officer, a role that oversees, organizes and makes sure that the election is not only safe but fair. On the other hand, he is on the ORC.

Some critics of LaRose argue that he put himself in this position. The more vocal advocates against him, the Ohio Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters, say if he hadn't voted to move forward with maps that were unconstitutional or barely different from already rejected maps, the commission could have created constitutional maps that wouldn't have gotten caught up in court constantly. They also argue that the primary could have been moved.

There were technical issues with the electronic poll books at some locations in Cuyahoga and Lucas counties in the morning. Those are the devices used to check-in.

The issue in Cuyahoga County was resolved by 8 a.m., their board told News 5. Lucas County was resolved as well, but it is unclear at what time. LaRose's staff told him around 3:00 p.m., but it could have happened earlier while he was busy.

There were power outages in at least two counties.

One precinct in Cuyahoga County couldn't find their ballots.

Some voters say they were turned away or forced to wait in long lines to vote.

"There were some reports of some people saying that they were turned away," the secretary said. "We can't verify that or not."

Poll workers are trained to never turn people away from polling locations, LaRose said.

"Maybe folks got impatient or whatever because that is the one thing that happens when you have to go from the electronic check-in that takes about 30 to 45 seconds to the paper checking — it takes a minute, minute and a half," he said. "There's a little bit of an efficiency lag."

The Command Center is where all those issues are dealt with. His team members have different jobs. Some deal with issues from the boards and others scroll social media to look into claims made by users — searching for potentially suspicious activity.

With unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud being touted by former President Donald Trump and six of the seven GOP candidates for U.S. Senate, LaRose said he believes Ohio isn't having the same issue.

"I will tell you that as an observer, I've seen things in other states that are concerning," he said. "But again, I'm not an expert at other states, but it does seem clear that things went on."

When addressing Ohio, LaRose said that "we've protected our process."

" In Ohio, we have a process where there is bipartisan oversight, where we maintain accurate voter rolls," he said. "We don't settle these activist lawsuits at the last minute. We fight them. We say, 'you're not going to change the election laws at the courthouse, if you want to do that, you've got to go to the Statehouse.'"

After the voting process, his team goes back and verifies afterward that they got it right, he said, referencing a post-election audit.

"Paper is checked by bipartisan teams that have all taken an oath to do that job, and they're bound by law to uphold that oath," he said. "In Ohio, I stand behind our process because it is in a lot of ways the gold standard for what other states should do."

"Take it directly from, you know, conservative luminaries like Jim Jordan that said that Ohio is the gold standard. President Trump said Ohio ran the election properly in an interview he did on The Sean Hannity Show last year. So, I'm proud of what we have in Ohio. I'd like to help other states learn how to do it as well as we do."

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan and Trump are both being investigated by the Jan. 6 committee for their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

RELATED: LaRose says Dems might wreck election integrity, touts Trump, who’s suspected of election fraud

Despite the issues occurring at different polling places, LaRose said that everything is going safely. None of the problems would have impacted anyone's vote, ballots going missing, etc.

"We had to compress some of those [election preparation] timelines and the Boards of Elections really stepped up," he said.

The fact that they were able to get things together for early voting and that early voting ran so smoothly is a testament to their commitment, he added.

The state even has a record number of early voters, LaRose commented. Early voting started slow and then kept increasing by week four.

"As of 2 p.m. yesterday when early voting closed, we had actually broken the record from 2014 and 2018, which were those comparable years," he said. "But what it showed was really strong participation, especially on the Republican side ,and no surprise, there's a lot of enthusiasm about the U.S. Senate race and that kind of thing."

Ballots will start being counted once the polls close at 7:30 p.m. The first to get counted are absentee and early voting ballots, the secretary said.

The results viewers will see Tuesday night and for the next two weeks or so will be unofficial — which is still reliable — but absentee ballots and military ballots can continue to arrive as long as they are postmarked before Election Day.

"The Board of Elections already has all those early votes and absentee votes so they can push that button and tabulate those right at 7:30," he said. "So really, as early as 7:45, 8:00, you will start to see those early vote numbers."

Once it gets a bit later, the precinct location ballots start coming in.

"But what's more important than speed is accuracy," he said. "We usually provide both in Ohio, and that's something Ohioans appreciate, that they can go to bed at a reasonable night on election night, knowing what those unofficial results are.

"But we won't ever rush the process if that means compromising the accuracy of it. Accuracy comes first."

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio Democratic Party#Early Voting#Election Fraud#Sec#Boards Of Elections#State Frank Larose#News 5#The General Assembly#The Ohio Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy