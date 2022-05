There is a hidden order of monks living in the remote mountains of Wyoming. They make premium coffee and sell it online. Funds from the coffee help them construct ... wait for it ... a gothic cathedral. Sometimes a story seems too crazy to be true, but this story is legit. I thought to myself, I have to try this coffee. Will it bring enlightenment? Help bridge spiritual gaps? Does it taste good? I'm all about supporting Wyoming companies, so I had to give it a try.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO