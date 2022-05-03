Robeson County investigators make arrest in fatal shooting of Red Springs man
By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
4 days ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the April 7 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Vincent Parker, of Red Springs. According to information from RCSO, Avery Chavis,...
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30. According to the PCSO arrest warrant, the incident began with an argument between Herring and a person in a vehicle around 216 Newkirk Road. Then, Herring reportedly took a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the person inside multiple times.
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting....
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A mother and grandmother are charged after a young child was found dead on an Asheville motel room floor Monday afternoon, according to police. Asheville police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Crowell Road around 3:10 p.m. on Monday for a welfare check.
The Tesla was on the road above, but collided with another car and left the roadway, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40, police said.
