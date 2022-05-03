Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT... For the Wind Advisory today, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning Sunday, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM Sunday to 2 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. Difficult driving conditions are possible on Sunday on I-15 between Baker to Barstow due to strong winds and occasional reduced visibility due to blowing dust.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO