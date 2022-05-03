ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'It's damaging': Expert discusses significance of Supreme Court leak

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — The leaking of the United States Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the landmark Roe v. Wade decision Monday is being described as the greatest security breach in the history of the Court — an institution typically known for being ironclad. Some, like University of Minnesota...

Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern, Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump Jr. and more celebs react to leaked SCOTUS abortion case draft ruling indicating Roe v. Wade reversal

In a stunning Supreme Court breach, a draft majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the 1973 SCOTUS decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right — was leaked to the press on May 2, 2022. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled." After POLITICO received the draft, news of the leak and the decision reverberated across the country, including in the entertainment world. See what the stars had to say about it, starting with this star and radio host… "If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM show. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them… Here's what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
