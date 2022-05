Mark Helfman is the author of three books and a top bitcoin writer on Medium. Helfman says bitcoin's price will drop to $30,000 or lower in 2022. He says the market has always moved in extremes but hopes it will instead just go up and down a little at a time. He says it’s easier on the mind, body, and portfolio. The price of bitcoin will only go to $80,000 and the value of your investment only doubles in one year, then another 2x next year.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO