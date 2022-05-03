ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

California Highway Patrol releases further details on Monday’s fatal semi-truck accident in Santa Maria

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVnCV_0fS6Olh000

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol revealed more details about what caused a semi-truck car accident that left one dead and three injured in Santa Maria early Monday morning.

A 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a trailer was driving westbound on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Philbric and stopped at a posted stop sign, according to the CHP.

The Honda Civic began to make a left turn onto eastbound Betteravia Road directly in front of the semi-truck, the CHP said. The truck crashed into the left side of the Honda Civic as the Civic continued in a southwest direction and came to a rest just south of Betteravia Road.

The semi-truck also continued in a southwestern direction, but drove off the roadway, into a power pole, and into a fence, causing the trailer to overturn, according to the CHP.

The power pole broke upon impact as wires snapped into the road. The street was closed from the time of the accident at 6:30 a.m. until Monday afternoon when PG&E reopened it, the CHP said.

Both drivers and one passenger in the Honda Civic were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, and the passenger in the left-back seat of the Honda Civic sustained fatal injuries from the crash, the CHP said.

The name and age of the victim were still pending confirmation from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The post California Highway Patrol releases further details on Monday’s fatal semi-truck accident in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Man identified in fatal Hwy 99 crash

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified on of the two people killed in a crash on Highway 99 north of Highway 46 in April. Francisco Javier Camarena, 24, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck around 2:23 a.m. on April 24, according to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Santa Maria, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Peterbilt#Chp#Pg E
YourCentralValley.com

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KEYT

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a state prison in California’s Central Valley has died after he was attacked by two other men. Prison officials say 31-year-old Sidney Kang died Thursday after he was attacked in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison. He died a short time later. Authorities say they found two inmate-made weapons and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Kang was sent to prison from Los Angeles County in 2014 to serve 14 years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KTLA

Man set on fire at downtown L.A. bus stop

An investigation is underway after a man was set on fire at a downtown Los Angeles bus stop early Monday morning. Police received a call reporting that a suspect was setting a person on fire on Flower Street at about 1 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said. Arriving officers found a man suffering […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy