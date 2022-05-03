ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Roe v. Wade: Action News Jax speaks to local organizations on the front lines of the abortion issue

By Courtney Cole, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bG8Vo_0fS6OZ3A00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Less than 24 hours after the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would end Roe V. Wade, Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole spoke to two different organizations who are on the front lines of the issue.

Both have different approaches when it comes to supporting and assisting local women — but both believe it should not be a matter of politics.

STORY: Could Florida lawmakers call a special session to ban abortion?

“Our biggest fear is, if this is overturned — what the states will do, what women will have to go through to access safe abortions,” said Kelly Flynn.

Flynn is the President and CEO of A Women’s Choice of Jacksonville, a clinic that offers abortion care.

“In my lifetime, I’ve never gone without not having an option like this before,” Flynn said.

As a woman who had an abortion, Flynn told Cole she wants to protect that option for other women.

“Which led me to do the work that I’m doing now, 23 years later,” said Flynn.

Right now in Florida, abortion is banned after 23 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy. Starting July 1, 2022, abortion may be banned after 14 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy in Florida.

“Eighty percent of women who had an abortion say that if they had just one person there to be a support to them, who was there for them — they might’ve chosen life,” Jennifer Pace said.

STORY: Parental Rights in Education bill to be discussed at DCPS meeting

Pace, the development director of First Coast Women’s Services, said they have been serving the community since 1994.

“There’s not a typical client that we serve. Women face unplanned pregnancies for different reasons,” Pace said.

If there is a final decision made by the Supreme Court to end Roe v. Wade, access to abortions would ultimately depend on where you live.

“We want to be able to provide life-affirming options, counseling for women,” Pace told Action News Jax.

While this would be the most consequential abortion decision in many years, when it comes to women’s reproductive need — Pace said they will always be here to serve the women of the Jacksonville area.

“We want to be the support system for women and for families,” Pace said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
TIME

If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Our Clinic Will Stop Providing Abortions Immediately. But We Won't Shut Down

Today, like most weekday mornings, there will be about a dozen women at various points in early pregnancy patiently waiting for their appointments at West Alabama Women’s Center , where we work. Some of them will be there for an aspiration abortion. Others will be waiting to see a nurse for bloodwork and counseling and to receive large glossy booklets of fetal images that the state requires they have in their possession for at least 48 hours before terminating a pregnancy. The afternoon will be even busier, with as many as 15 patients at a time coming to obtain the first pill of their medication abortions, as even more “first days” arrive for their time with the nurses, the “informed consent” materials, and the start of their 48-hour countdown, too.
ALABAMA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

How Florida reacted to leaked overturn of Roe v. Wade

Florida politicians of all stripes reacted swiftly to the news Monday night of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that suggests the court is in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion. On the topic of the leak itself, both Florida U.S. Republican senators...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

What does it mean for Florida, Georgia if Roe v. Wade is overruled?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A leaked draft from a Supreme Court opinion that could essentially overturn Roe v. Wade has many wondering what will happen as far as abortion rights are concerned. News4JAX is looking into how that could change abortion rights in Florida and Georgia. If the draft...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Society
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Flynn
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#The Supreme Court#Dcps
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy