Rockford, IL

Fire burns at Rockford supportive living facility

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a fire at the Grand Regency Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:06 p.m. at the supportive living facility on Kishwaukee Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. There was a fire in the kitchen on the fourth floor, but the building’s sprinkler system brought the blaze under control.

No one was injured in the fire.

