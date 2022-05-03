Fire burns at Rockford supportive living facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a fire at the Grand Regency Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:06 p.m. at the supportive living facility on Kishwaukee Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. There was a fire in the kitchen on the fourth floor, but the building’s sprinkler system brought the blaze under control.

No one was injured in the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.