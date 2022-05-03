Ticks Coming Back

The getaway vehicle used by a man wanted for murder in Alabama and the jail official suspected of helping him escape after a “jailhouse romance” was found in an impound lot in Tennessee, where it sat for nearly a week before authorities realized they had it, officials said Friday.
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The thunderous sounds of crashing trees heard in Rusk County from another suspected tornado. Downed trees were reported along FM 1251 off State Highway 43 just east of Henderson. The brief storm sent the trees crashing down, blocking roadways and downing power lines. “I actually got...
Tyler ISD’s $89 million bond election would provide for 2 new facilities. “We want to give all of our students the option of being college ready or workforce ready … It’s normally first-time college goers, but most importantly it does wind up possibly saving them upwards of $30,000 that they don’t have to take on in college debt,” Crawford said.
Two talented East Texas athletes held signing day ceremonies Friday afternoon. Tyler parking lot donuts leads to sting operation, multiple arrests. Thursday night, police set up a sting operation where police officers were staged at Sprouts off of Loop 323 and Hwy 69. They arrested three people for reckless driving, two people on drug possession and gave out numerous tickets.
Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts Annual American Cavy Breeders Association youth competition. The 2022 Annual American Cavy Breeders Association youth competition took place today inside The Tyler Rose Garden Center. Cavy is the term to identify south American rodents like guinea pigs. Nacogdoches business owners participate in ‘Sale on the...
A storm system that blew through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning caused damage all over East Texas. East Texas native, longtime educator Earline Andrews dies at 111. Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT. Maynie Earline Hart Andrews, one of the oldest people in Texas, passed...
