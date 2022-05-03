JC BASEBALL: Chaps beat OC in non-conference game

Aaron Molina

The Midland College baseball team defeated Odessa College, 5-1, in a seven-inning non-conference game at Christensen Stadium on Tuesday.

The Chaparrals (35-16) only had five hits and had a three-run second inning. No Chap had multiple hits or drove in multiple runs.

Aaron Molina got the win in relief as seven MC pitchers were used. OC also only had five hits.

The Chaps close out the Western Junior College Athletic Conference schedule at El Paso Community College, beginning with a 1 p.m. CDT Friday doubleheader.